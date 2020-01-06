PaySign, Inc. [PAYS] took an upward turn with a change of -5.67%, trading at the price of $9.31 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PaySign, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 842.80K shares for that time period. PAYS monthly volatility recorded 4.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.48%. PS value for PAYS stocks is 14.88 with PB recorded at 26.60.

PaySign, Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.45 to 18.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.87.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 9 Mar (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PaySign, Inc. [PAYS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PaySign, Inc. [PAYS] sitting at +10.56 and its Gross Margin at +44.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that PaySign, Inc. [PAYS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.20%. Its Return on Equity is 36.61, and its Return on Assets is 9.15. These metrics all suggest that PaySign, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterpr

ise Value to EBITDA is 125.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.07. PaySign, Inc. [PAYS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.39 and P/E Ratio of 80.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PaySign, Inc. [PAYS] earns $365,995 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 93.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PaySign, Inc. [PAYS] has 50.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $473.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.45 to 18.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 169.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PaySign, Inc. [PAYS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PaySign, Inc. [PAYS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.