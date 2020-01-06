PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $27.49 after PDCE shares went up by 4.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

PDC Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.57 to 47.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] sitting at +27.88 and its Gross Margin at +40.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 0.08, and its Return on Assets is 0.04. These metrics suggest that this PDC Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.90, and its Long-Term Debt to

Total Capital is 47.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.22 and P/E Ratio of 12.62. These metrics all suggest that PDC Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] earns $2,339,037 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 0.62. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] has 62.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.57 to 47.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 3.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] a Reliable Buy?

PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.