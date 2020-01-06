Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] opened at $7.08 and closed at $6.56 a share within trading session on Jan 6, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 8.84% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] had 970267 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 205.93K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.51 during that period and PERI managed to take a rebound to $7.06 in the last 52 weeks.

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ:PERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.51 to 7.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] sitting at +6.63 and its Gross Margin at +36.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.66, and its Return on Assets is 3.06. These metrics suggest that this Perion Network Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 27.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.05 and P/E Ratio of 15.92. These metrics all suggest that Perion Network Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] earns $696,543 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has 25.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $170.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.51 to 7.06. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 184.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.27. This RSI suggests that Perion Network Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. [PERI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.