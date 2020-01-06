Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $1.74 after PT shares went down by -5.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.85.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 18 Mar (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] sitting at -1.87 and its Gross Margin at +46.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 0.45, and its Return on Assets is 0.09. These metrics suggest that this Pintec Technology Holdings Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -43.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.28.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] earns $439,450 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] has 42.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 13.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 332.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.