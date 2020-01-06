PolyOne Corporation[POL] stock saw a move by -3.64% on , touching 720253. Based on the recent volume, PolyOne Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of POL shares recorded 79.82M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PolyOne Corporation [POL] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

PolyOne Corporation [POL] stock additionally went down by -4.16% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of POL stock is set at 24.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, POL shares showcased 14.43% increase. POL saw -5.06% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 44.83% compared to high within the same period of time.

PolyOne Corporation [NYSE:POL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.47 to 37.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 4 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PolyOne Corporation [POL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PolyOne Corporation [POL] sitting at +7.62 and its Gross Margin at +20.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.30, and its Return on Assets is 5.94. These metrics all suggest that PolyOne Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PolyOne Corporation [POL] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 251.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 247.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. PolyOne Corporation [POL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.06 and P/E Ratio of 20.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PolyOne Corporation [POL] earns $535,364 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.17 and its Current Ratio is 1.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PolyOne Corporation [POL] has 79.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.47 to 37.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 1.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PolyOne Corporation [POL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PolyOne Corporation [POL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.