Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX] saw a change by -3.77% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.85. The company is holding 89.81M shares with keeping 77.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.86%, trading +2.32% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 89.81M shares valued at 791361 were bought and sold.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.42 to 6.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.04.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 12 Mar (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX] sitting at -313.38.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -44.40%. Its Return on Equity is -81.20, and its Return on Assets is -42.61. These metrics suggest that this Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.31.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -9.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.51.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX] earns $197,747 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.15 and its Current Ratio is 6.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.59, which indicates that it is 3.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PGNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.