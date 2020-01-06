ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] shares went higher by 5.73% from its previous closing of $11.35, now trading at the price of $12.00, also adding 0.65 points. Is PUMP stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.02 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PUMP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 83.50M float and a +8.71% run over in the last seven days. PUMP share price has been hovering between $25.38 and $7.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.07 to 25.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.35. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 50 Days). Fundamental Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] sitting at +17.12 and its Gross Margin at +20.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 43.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 28.72, and its Return on Assets is 17.44. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73 and P/E Ratio of 6.18. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] earns $1,079,909 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has 97.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.07 to 25.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.05. This RSI suggests that ProPetro Holding Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.