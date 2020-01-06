Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ: QTT] shares went higher by 4.96% from its previous closing of $3.63, now trading at the price of $3.81, also adding 0.18 points. Is QTT stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 843724 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of QTT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a float and a +12.39% run over in the last seven days. QTT share price has been hovering between $18.00 and $2.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ:QTT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.56 to 18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.63.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 3 Mar (In 58 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] sitting at -65.59 and its Gross Margin at +83.20, this company’s Net Margin is now -54.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -230.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -130.80%. Its Return on Equity is -238.70, and its Return on Assets is -123.85. These metrics suggest that this Qutoutiao Inc. does a poor job of managing
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.10. Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.11.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] earns $244,892 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.93. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.34 and its Current Ratio is 2.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] has 275.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.56 to 18.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.12% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.