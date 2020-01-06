Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] shares went lower by -1.22% from its previous closing of $16.77, now trading at the price of $16.57, also adding -0.2 points. Is RF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 959.42M float and a -3.53% run over in the last seven days. RF share price has been hovering between $17.54 and $13.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 17 Jan (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at +30.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60%. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.02, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics suggest that this Regions Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.78 and P/E Ratio of 11.07. These metrics all suggest that Regions Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] earns $320,096 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 983.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.38 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.