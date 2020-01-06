Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] stock went up by 3.32% or 0.93 points up from its previous closing price of $27.89. The stock reached $28.82 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, REGI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +4.78% in the period of the last 7 days.

REGI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $28.95, at one point touching $27.73. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $28.95. The 52-week high currently stands at $29.61 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 13.49% after the recent low of $9.90.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.90 to 29.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 3 Mar (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI] sitting at +12.37 and its Gross Margin at +16.85, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.80%. Its Return on Equity is 44.39, and its Return on Assets is 28.00. These metrics suggest that this Renewable Energy Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI] earns $3,127,280 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI] has 38.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.90 to 29.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.98. This RSI suggests that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [REGI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.