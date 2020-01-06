The share price of Resources Connection, Inc. [NASDAQ: RECN] inclined by $16.33, presently trading at $17.40. The company’s shares saw 28.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.52 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RECN jumped by +6.03% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.36% compared to 0.99 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.33%, while additionally gaining 27.94% during the last 12 months. Resources Connection, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.9% decrease from the current trading price.

Resources Connection, Inc. [NASDAQ:RECN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.52 to 17.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 1 Apr (In 87 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN] sitting at +6.80 and its Gross Margin at +37.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 11.42, and its Return on Assets is 7.31. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RECN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.23. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.49 and P/E Ratio of 17.32. These metrics all suggest that Resources Connection, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN] earns $187,115 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.10 and its Current Ratio is 2.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN] has 30.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $523.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.52 to 17.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 3.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.96. This RSI suggests that Resources Connection, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. [RECN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.