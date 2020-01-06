Ruhnn Holding Limited[RUHN] stock saw a move by -9.10% on , touching 2.21 million. Based on the recent volume, Ruhnn Holding Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RUHN shares recorded 91.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] stock additionally went up by +14.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 25.44% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RUHN stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RUHN shares showcased 125.43% increase. RUHN saw -35.01% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 157.84% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ruhnn Holding Limited [NASDAQ:RUHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.06 to 12.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.68.

Fundamental Analysis of Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] sitting at -7.54 and its Gross Margin at +31.28, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 193.30%. Its Return on Equity is -48.01, and its Return on Assets is -8.62. These metrics suggest that this Ruhnn Holding Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -767.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -33.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] earns $194,882 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 25.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.56. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] has 91.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $717.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.06 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 157.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] a Reliable Buy?

Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.