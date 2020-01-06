Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES] saw a change by -8.36% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.68. The company is holding 136.00M shares with keeping 44.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 5.47% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -43.75% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -28.95%, trading +3.83% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 136.00M shares valued at 553183 were bought and sold.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES] sitting at -505.00 and its Gross Margin at +29.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.87. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.92.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES] earns $56,065 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES] has 136.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $91.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 6.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. [EYES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.