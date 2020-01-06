Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCA] dipped by -6.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.03 price per share at the time. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. represents 4.17M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.30M with the latest information.

The Seneca Biopharma, Inc. traded at the price of $1.03 with 533700 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SNCA shares recorded 798.91K.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 13.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 27 Mar (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] sitting at -3176.71.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -113.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -137.70%. Its Return on Equity is -67.62, and its Return on Assets is -45.66. These metrics suggest that this Seneca Biopharma, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.28. The Enterprise

Value to Sales for this firm is now -146.87. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] earns $43,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.19 and its Current Ratio is 6.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] has 4.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 13.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 18.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.