The share price of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] inclined by $20.25, presently trading at $20.89. The company’s shares saw 21.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.14 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SHLX jumped by +1.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.10% compared to 0.33 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.67%, while additionally gaining 19.44% during the last 12 months. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.16% decrease from the current trading price.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE:SHLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.14 to 21.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] sitting at +39.79 and its Gross Margin at +54.16, this company’s Net Margin is now 76.30%. These measurements indicate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.93, and its Return on Assets is 20.10. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SHLX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

64.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 110.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.06. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.50 and P/E Ratio of 11.96. These metrics all suggest that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.43 and its Current Ratio is 5.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] has 226.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.14 to 21.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 2.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.