The share price of ShockWave Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] inclined by $44.23, presently trading at $42.16. The company's shares saw 71.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.58 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SWAV fall by -5.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.09% compared to -2.25 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.13%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $47.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.44% increase from the current trading price. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] sitting at -336.39 and its Gross Margin at +40.88.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -82.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.40%. Its Return on Equity is -96.39, and its Return on Assets is -72.92. These metrics suggest that this ShockWave Medical, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -32.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 108.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] earns $75,698 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.65 and its Current Ratio is 5.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] has 32.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.58 to 68.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.