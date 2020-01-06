The share price of Sophiris Bio, Inc. [NASDAQ: SPHS] inclined by $0.50, presently trading at $0.56. The company’s shares saw 68.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.33 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SPHS jumped by +50.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.38% compared to 0.19 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 49.41%, while additionally dropping -37.01% during the last 12 months. Sophiris Bio, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.69% increase from the current trading price.

Sophiris Bio, Inc. [NASDAQ:SPHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 1.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 11 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 404.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.16,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -22.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 293.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.41. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.65 and its Current Ratio is 2.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] has 30.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 1.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 17.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.36. This RSI suggests that Sophiris Bio, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.