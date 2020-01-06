Square, Inc. [SQ] saw a change by -1.43% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $62.10. The company is holding 435.34M shares with keeping 342.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 15.30% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.97%, trading +7.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 435.34M shares valued at 2.82 million were bought and sold.

Square, Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.86 to 83.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Square, Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square, Inc. [SQ] sitting at +1.70 and its Gross Margin at +37.93, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Equity is -4.03, and its Return on Assets is -1.41. These metrics suggest that this Square, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Square, Inc. [SQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.54, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 226.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Square, Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 77.12.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Square, Inc. [SQ] earns $984,824 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Square, Inc. [SQ] has 435.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.86 to 83.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.29, which indicates that it is 2.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square, Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Square, Inc. [SQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.