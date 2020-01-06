SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.97 after SXC shares went down by -3.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. [NYSE:SXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.55 to 11.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC] sitting at +8.18 and its Gross Margin at +12.74, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.89, and its Return on Assets is 1.24. These metrics suggest that this SunCoke Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.84, and

its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 180.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.01.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC] earns $1,621,117 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC] has 89.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $536.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.55 to 11.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 3.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. [SXC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.