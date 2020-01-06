Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE: SHO] opened at $13.62 and closed at $13.78 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.81. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE: SHO] had 4.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.54 during that period and SHO managed to take a rebound to $15.49 in the last 52 weeks. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.78. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] sitting at +11.71 and its Gross Margin at +31.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70%. These measurements indicate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.59, and its Return on Assets is 6.36. These metrics suggest that this Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.63 and P/E Ratio of 20.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] earns $24,146,938 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has 224.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.