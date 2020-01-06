Superconductor Technologies Inc.[SCON] stock saw a move by 8.84% on , touching 1.78 million. Based on the recent volume, Superconductor Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SCON shares recorded 14.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] stock additionally went up by +59.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 50.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SCON stock is set at -83.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by -55.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SCON shares showcased -71.73% decrease. SCON saw -89.98% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 110.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 2.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 19 Mar (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] sitting at -528.47 and its Gross Margin at -122.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -138.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -122.70%. Its Return on Equity is -137.15, and its Return on Assets is -119.49. These metrics suggest that this Superconductor Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and

likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -8.95. Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] earns $62,240 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.66 and its Current Ratio is 6.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has 14.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 2.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 18.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.68. This RSI suggests that Superconductor Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.