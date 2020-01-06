Tarena International, Inc. [NASDAQ: TEDU] gained by 5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $2.48 price per share at the time. Tarena International, Inc. represents 50.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.29M with the latest information. The Tarena International, Inc. traded at the price of $2.48 with 839094 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TEDU shares recorded 171.55K. Tarena International, Inc. [NASDAQ:TEDU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 6.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.36. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 9 Mar (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tarena International, Inc. [TEDU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tarena International, Inc. [TEDU] sitting at -26.76 and its Gross Margin at +58.94, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.90%. Its Return on Equity is -46.12, and its Return on Assets is -27.86. These metrics suggest that this Tarena International, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tarena International, Inc. [TEDU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.68.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Tarena International, Inc. [TEDU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tarena International, Inc. [TEDU] has 50.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $125.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 6.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 260.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 23.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 89.30. This RSI suggests that Tarena International, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tarena International, Inc. [TEDU] a Reliable Buy?

Tarena International, Inc. [TEDU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.