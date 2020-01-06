The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] took an upward turn with a change of 32.49%, trading at the price of $13.93 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.76 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Habit Restaurants, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 330.64K shares for that time period. HABT monthly volatility recorded 2.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.01%. PS value for HABT stocks is 0.60 with PB recorded at 1.68.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [NASDAQ:HABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.80 to 14.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] sitting at +2.81 and its Gross Margin at +12.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.29, and its Return on Assets is 0.92. These metrics suggest that this The Habit Restaurants, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

13.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.95 and P/E Ratio of 82.30. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] earns $66,001 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 50.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.92 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] has 25.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $269.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.80 to 14.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 3.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.02. This RSI suggests that The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] a Reliable Buy?

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. [HABT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.