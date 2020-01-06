Tivity Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] opened at $20.21 and closed at $20.32 a share within trading session on Jan 6, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 4.13% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.16.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tivity Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] had 444861 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 838.86K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.35%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $14.84 during that period and TVTY managed to take a rebound to $25.58 in the last 52 weeks.

Tivity Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.84 to 25.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] sitting at +22.07 and its Gross Margin at +27.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.70%. Its Return on Equity is 30.55, and its Return on Assets is 16.87. These metrics suggest that this Tivity Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tivity

Health, Inc. [TVTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.83 and P/E Ratio of 14.85. These metrics all suggest that Tivity Health, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] earns $1,212,598 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] has 48.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $992.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.84 to 25.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 4.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] a Reliable Buy?

Tivity Health, Inc. [TVTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.