Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.[CLUB] stock saw a move by 29.43% on , touching 396729. Based on the recent volume, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CLUB shares recorded 28.48M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB] stock additionally went up by +30.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.59% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CLUB stock is set at -70.77% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CLUB shares showcased -21.24% decrease. CLUB saw -65.36% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 107.55% compared to high within the same period of time.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:CLUB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 6.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB] sitting at +4.00 and its Gross Margin at +8.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return

on Total Capital is 14.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Assets is 0.03.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 155.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. companyname [CLUB] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB] earns $57,545 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 168.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.65. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB] has 28.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $50.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 6.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 8.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.68. This RSI suggests that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. [CLUB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.