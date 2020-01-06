Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $29.54 after WPM shares went down by -0.57% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.54 to 30.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.71. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 18 Mar (In 73 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] sitting at +31.09 and its Gross Margin at +37.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.39, and its Return on Assets is 6.93. These metrics suggest that this Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.44. []).push({}); []).push({});

What about valuation? This company's Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.11 and P/E Ratio of 866.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] earns $26,388,644 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 282.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.76 and its Current Ratio is 2.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has 449.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.54 to 30.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.03, which indicates that it is 2.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.