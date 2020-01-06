CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] gained by 6.74% on the last trading session, reaching $54.17 price per share at the time. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. represents 200.24M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.16B with the latest information.
The CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $54.17 with 11.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CRWD shares recorded 3.29M.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 101.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.75.
Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -54.78 and its Gross Margin at +65.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -404.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.30%. Its Return on Equity is -542.29, and its Return on Assets is -43.04. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -84.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 24.99.
Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] has 200.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.52% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.