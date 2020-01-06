Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] opened at $29.18 and closed at $29.64 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -1.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $29.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] had 1.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.81M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.63%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $24.71 during that period and UNM managed to take a rebound to $38.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Unum Group [NYSE:UNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.71 to 38.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.64.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 4 Feb (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Unum Group [UNM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unum Group [UNM] sitting at +7.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 5.75, and its Return on Assets is 0.82. These metrics suggest that this Unum Group does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Unum Group [UNM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Unum Group [UNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.21 and P/E Ratio of 5.87. These metrics all suggest that Unum Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Unum Group [UNM] earns $1,209,667 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.34.

Unum Group [UNM] has 210.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.71 to 38.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 1.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unum Group [UNM] a Reliable Buy?

Unum Group [UNM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.