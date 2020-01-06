XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] stock went down by -6.25% or -2.39 points down from its previous closing price of $38.22. The stock reached $35.83 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, XP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.44% in the period of the last 7 days.

XP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $37.80, at one point touching $35.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $37.80. The 52-week high currently stands at $40.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $32.10.

XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.10 to 40.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.22.

Fundamental Analysis of XP Inc. [XP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XP Inc. [XP] sitting at +23.12 and its Gross Margin at +66.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80%. These measurements indicate that XP Inc. [XP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 28.59, and its Return on Assets is 3.75. These metrics suggest that this XP

Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XP Inc. [XP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 420.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 115.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.37.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, XP Inc. [XP] earns $519,514 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24.

XP Inc. [XP] has 557.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.10 to 40.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at . This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is XP Inc. [XP] a Reliable Buy?

XP Inc. [XP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.