Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] saw a change by 34.97% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.29. The company is holding 80.73M shares with keeping 80.73M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 145.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -75.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.02%, trading +130.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 80.73M shares valued at 8.35 million were bought and sold.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Fri 13 Mar (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt

to Equity is -52.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.28. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.40.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has 80.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 25.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.28. This RSI suggests that Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.