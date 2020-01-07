Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] gained by 3.42% on the last trading session, reaching $17.85 price per share at the time. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. represents 63.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09B with the latest information.

The Abercrombie & Fitch Co. traded at the price of $17.85 with 1.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ANF shares recorded 2.21M.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.58 to 30.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.26.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 4 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] sitting at +3.65 and its Gross Margin at +55.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 6.08, and its Return on Assets is 3.16. These metrics suggest that this Abercrombie & Fitch Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.44. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.19 and P/E Ratio of 23.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] earns $85,479 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 46.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.61 and its Current Ratio is 2.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has 63.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.58 to 30.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.