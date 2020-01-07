AK Steel Holding Corporation [NYSE: AKS] shares went higher by 0.64% from its previous closing of $3.11, now trading at the price of $3.13, also adding 0.02 points. Is AKS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AKS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 313.26M float and a -3.10% run over in the last seven days. AKS share price has been hovering between $3.59 and $1.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AK Steel Holding Corporation [NYSE:AKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 3.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 27 Jan (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] sitting at +5.23 and its Gross Margin at +10.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.40%. Its Return on Assets is 4.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,995.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.33, and

its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,995.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.95 and P/E Ratio of 10.05. These metrics all suggest that AK Steel Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] earns $717,705 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.69 and its Current Ratio is 1.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] has 316.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $990.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 3.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 3.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.