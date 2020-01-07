Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $90.56 after AKAM shares went up by 3.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Akamai Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.36 to 93.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.55. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 11 Feb (In 35 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] sitting at +15.09 and its Gross Margin at +60.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.00%. These measurements indicate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.18, and its Return on Assets is 5.93. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AKAM financial performance. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.38. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25 and P/E Ratio of 32.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] earns $361,015 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.06 and its Current Ratio is 2.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] has 162.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.36 to 93.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. [AKAM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.