Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [NYSE: ARE] opened at $156.49 and closed at $161.03 a share within trading session on Jan 7, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -2.71% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $156.66. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [NYSE: ARE] had 2.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 671.25K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.52%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.41%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $113.49 during that period and ARE managed to take a rebound to $163.51 in the last 52 weeks. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [NYSE:ARE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 113.49 to 163.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.03. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 3 Feb (In 27 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] sitting at +26.73 and its Gross Margin at +37.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.62, and its Return on Assets is 2.81. These metrics suggest that this Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.64 and P/E Ratio of 148.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] earns $3,465,567 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 126.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] has 114.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 113.49 to 163.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.