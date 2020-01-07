Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] took an upward turn with a change of -0.81%, trading at the price of $51.28 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 737008 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apartment Investment and Management Company shares have an average trading volume of 1.00M shares for that time period. AIV monthly volatility recorded 1.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.89%. PS value for AIV stocks is 8.38 with PB recorded at 4.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.68 to 55.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.70.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] sitting at +1.56 and its Gross Margin at +27.23.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 39.56, and its Return on Assets is 10.80. These metrics suggest that this Apartment Investment and Management Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 239.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 248.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.28 and P/E Ratio of 22.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] earns $924,780 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has 148.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.68 to 55.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 1.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.