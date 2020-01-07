The share price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] inclined by $30.19, presently trading at $37.00. The company’s shares saw 196.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.50 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as APLS jumped by +25.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -12.71% compared to 7.57 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.87%, while additionally gaining 113.96% during the last 12 months. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $41.56. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.56% increase from the current trading price.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:APLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.50 to 33.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [APLS]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [APLS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.80.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -50.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.77.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [APLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.61.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.89 and its Current Ratio is 11.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [APLS] has 63.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.50 to 33.18. At its current price, it has moved up by 11.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 196.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.83. This RSI suggests that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [APLS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [APLS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.