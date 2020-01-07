Chewy, Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went up by 0.73% or 0.21 points up from its previous closing price of $29.37. The stock reached $29.58 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CHWY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +3.65% in the period of the last 7 days.

CHWY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $29.90, at one point touching $29.32. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.90. The 52-week high currently stands at $41.34 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $21.68.

Chewy, Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 41.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.37.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 9 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy, Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -7.58 and its Gross Margin at +19.58, this company’s Net Margin is now

-5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -47.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] earns $359,284 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 6.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] has 402.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.