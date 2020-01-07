Chewy, Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went up by 0.73% or 0.21 points up from its previous closing price of $29.37. The stock reached $29.58 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CHWY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +3.65% in the period of the last 7 days.
CHWY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $29.90, at one point touching $29.32. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.90. The 52-week high currently stands at $41.34 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $21.68.
Chewy, Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 41.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.37.
Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 9 Mar (In 62 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Chewy, Inc. [CHWY]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -7.58 and its Gross Margin at +19.58, this company’s Net Margin is now
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -47.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] earns $359,284 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 6.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.
Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] has 402.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.46% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?
Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.