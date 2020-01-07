The share price of Datadog, Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] inclined by $39.90, presently trading at $41.02. The company’s shares saw 48.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.55 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DDOG jumped by +10.89% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.08% compared to 4.04 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.07%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Datadog, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $43.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.48% increase from the current trading price.

Datadog, Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 44.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.90.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] sitting at -5.57 and its Gross Margin at +76.51, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.99,

and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.20%. Its Return on Assets is -7.02.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 217.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2,227.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.89.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] earns $191,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.05 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has 290.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 44.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.