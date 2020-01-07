Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] saw a change by 5.20% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.18. The company is holding 54.52M shares with keeping 42.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 207.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 3.52% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.24%, trading +51.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 54.52M shares valued at 1.01 million were bought and sold.

Dorian LPG Ltd. [NYSE:LPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.26 to 15.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 3 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] sitting at -0.27 and its Gross Margin at +15.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.50%. Its Return on Equity is -5.44, and its Return on Assets is -3.03. These metrics suggest that this Dorian LPG Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.27, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.40 and P/E Ratio of 35.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] earns $280,199 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] has 54.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $838.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.26 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 2.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.52. This RSI suggests that Dorian LPG Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] a Reliable Buy?

Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.