Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] gained by 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $30.96 price per share at the time. Envista Holdings Corporation represents 157.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.86B with the latest information.

The Envista Holdings Corporation traded at the price of $30.96 with 6.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NVST shares recorded 3.99M.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.65 to 30.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 23 Jan (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Envista Hold

ings Corporation [NVST] sitting at +11.32 and its Gross Margin at +56.59.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on Assets is 3.90. These metrics suggest that this Envista Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] earns $222,227 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 157.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.65 to 30.80. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.