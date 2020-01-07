Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] opened at $45.54 and closed at $45.57 a share within trading session on Jan 6, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $45.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] had 5.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.70M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.01%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.32%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $43.42 during that period and EXC managed to take a rebound to $51.18 in the last 52 weeks.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.42 to 51.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 14 Feb (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Exelon Corporation [EXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelon Corporation [EXC] sitting at +13.26 and its Gross Margin at +18.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 6.63, and its Return on Assets is 1.70. These metrics suggest that this Exelon Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 118.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 112.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.06 and P/E Ratio of 19.18. These metrics all suggest that Exelon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Exelon Corporation [EXC] earns $1,081,209 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] has 973.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.42 to 51.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 1.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelon Corporation [EXC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelon Corporation [EXC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.