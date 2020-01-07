Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $140.35 after FIS shares went up by 0.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE:FIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 99.46 to 141.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.02. Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 11 Feb (In 36 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] sitting at +20.29 and its Gross Margin at +33.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.50. These metrics suggest that this Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.88. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.08 and P/E Ratio of 65.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] earns $179,213 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has 618.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $86.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 99.46 to 141.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.