General Mills, Inc. [GIS] saw a change by 1.25% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $52.59. The company is holding 607.03M shares with keeping 603.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.76% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.12%, trading +5.24% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 607.03M shares valued at 3.87 million were bought and sold.

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE:GIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.90 to 56.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 18 Mar (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of General Mills, Inc. [GIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Mills, Inc. [GIS] sitting at +17.28 and its Gross Margin at +34.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that General Mills, Inc. [GIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 26.56, and its Return on Assets is 5.67. These metrics all suggest that General Mills, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.28. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 164.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.39 and P/E Ratio of 15.13. These metrics all suggest that General Mills, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] earns $421,630 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has 607.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.90 to 56.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 1.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Mills, Inc. [GIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Mills, Inc. [GIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.