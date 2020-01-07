GNC Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: GNC] shares went lower by -4.55% from its previous closing of $2.64, now trading at the price of $2.52, also adding -0.12 points. Is GNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 775702 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 77.47M float and a -5.24% run over in the last seven days. GNC share price has been hovering between $3.50 and $1.32 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

GNC Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.32 to 3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 3 Mar (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] sitting at +6.50 and its Gross Margin at +32.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Assets is 4.58.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.36, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] earns $151,840 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] has 87.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $229.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.32 to 3.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 4.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.