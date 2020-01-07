Citizens Financial Group, Inc.[CFG] stock saw a move by -0.25% on , touching 766599. Based on the recent volume, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CFG shares recorded 443.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] stock could reach median target price of $43.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] stock additionally went down by -1.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CFG stock is set at 25.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CFG shares showcased 11.52% increase. CFG saw -3.23% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.54% compared to high within the same period of time.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 40.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.70.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 17 Jan (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] sitting at +30.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.38, and its Return on Assets is 1.09. These metrics suggest that this Citizens Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be

able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20 and P/E Ratio of 10.43. These metrics all suggest that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] earns $395,083 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has 443.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 40.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 1.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.