Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] dipped by -2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $582.74 price per share at the time. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. represents 116.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.31B with the latest information.

The Intuitive Surgical, Inc. traded at the price of $582.74 with 668409 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ISRG shares recorded 558.92K.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 455.15 to 601.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $595.76.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 23 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] sitting at +33.42 and its Gross Margin at +69.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.90%. These measurements indicate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70%. Its Return on Equity is 19.78, and its Return on Assets is 16.58. These metrics all suggest that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.95.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.65 and P/E Ratio of 52.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] earns $673,819 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.78 and its Current Ratio is 5.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] has 116.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $69.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 455.15 to 601.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.