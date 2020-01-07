The share price of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [NYSE: PIR] inclined by $5.18, presently trading at $4.23. The company’s shares saw 39.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.04 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PIR fall by -32.47% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -37.14% compared to -2.01 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.76%, while additionally dropping -40.03% during the last 12 months. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.23% decrease from the current trading price.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [NYSE:PIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.18.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 99 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR] sitting at -12.03 and its Gross Margin at +25.72, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting

for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.20%. Its Return on Equity is -108.33, and its Return on Assets is -27.84. These metrics suggest that this Pier 1 Imports, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 276.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -12.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 274.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR] earns $86,274 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 71.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.47 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR] has 4.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 31.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.92, which indicates that it is 14.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR] a Reliable Buy?

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [PIR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.