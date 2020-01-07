Texas Instruments Incorporated[TXN] stock saw a move by -0.70% on , touching 3.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Texas Instruments Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TXN shares recorded 947.35M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock could reach median target price of $124.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock additionally went down by -1.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.55% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TXN stock is set at 36.66% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TXN shares showcased 10.47% increase. TXN saw -3.96% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 41.90% compared to high within the same period of time.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.47 to 132.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.85.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] sitting at +42.55 and its Gross Margin at +63.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.60%. Its Return on Equity is 57.29, and its Return on Assets is 31.84. These metrics all suggest that Texas Instruments Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns

to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.01 and P/E Ratio of 23.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] earns $528,105 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.38 and its Current Ratio is 3.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has 947.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $120.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.47 to 132.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.