InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] took an upward turn with a change of 31.91%, trading at the price of $0.31 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.49 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 627.84K shares for that time period. NVIV monthly volatility recorded 18.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 40.64%. PS value for NVIV stocks is with PB recorded at 0.37.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.23.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 6 Apr (In 91 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterpr

ise Value to EBITDA is 1.00. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.01. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.77 and its Current Ratio is 7.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has 14.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 40.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.