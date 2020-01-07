Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] took an upward turn with a change of 16.07%, trading at the price of $0.89 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 729.29K shares for that time period. JAGX monthly volatility recorded 11.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.85%. PS value for JAGX stocks is 1.79 with PB recorded at 0.41.

Jaguar Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 36.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.77.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 8 Apr (In 92 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] sitting at -579.99 and its Gross Margin at +37.37.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -79.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -145.90%. Its Return on Equity is -203.17, and its Return on Assets is -75.93. These metrics suggest that this Jaguar Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.83.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] earns $110,404 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] has 13.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 36.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 17.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] a Reliable Buy?

Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.